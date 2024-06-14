I am 22, I live in Delhi. I have just graduated and started my first job. I am looking to buy a health insurance plan for myself. What would be the right sum insured for me? Should I consider buying any add-ons along with the policy? Also, is it a good idea to buy a plan with OPD cover?

Saket

It’s commendable that you’re thinking about buying health insurance this early in life. It not only shows your proactiveness towards financial protection but is also a representation of growing awareness regarding health insurance among the younger population.

Deciding on sum insured

Coming to the right sum insured, this decision is influenced by several factors. In your case, you live in a metro city where medical expenses can run significantly high. In fact, with medical inflation at a staggering 14 per cent and the rise of lifestyle and chronic diseases, opting for a high sum insured, such as ₹1 crore, is a wise choice. This will ensure that you are well-protected against the increasing costs of treatments and hospital stays.

Given that the annual premium for such a comprehensive plan starts at as low as ₹17,000, it’s an investment worth making. You can explore plans from insurers such as Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Care Health and Niva Bupa, among many others.

Fortunately, you have age on your side. It’s recommended to invest in a good plan early in life to lock lower premiums and also avail of several other benefits. For instance, there’s a discount on premium available upon renewal if you buy before you turn 35. In fact, wellness benefits allow you to save up to 100 per cent premium upon renewal if you are able to meet the insurer’s fitness criteria. Also, as lifestyle diseases have started affecting even the young, it’s wise to have robust health insurance in place well in advance and also have add-ons such as consumables cover, No-Claim Bonus Cover and Critical Illness Cover.

Why OPD cover matters

Including OPD coverage in your health insurance policy will turn it into a truly comprehensive plan. Traditionally, health insurance policies focused predominantly on covering hospitalisation expenses, which means that many routine healthcare costs were paid out-of-pocket. However, the landscape of healthcare is changing, with more than 70 per cent of medical expenses now attributed to outpatient department costs. These include regular doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, and minor procedures that do not require hospital admission but can add up to significant expenses over time. Recognising this shift, modern health insurance plans increasingly offer OPD coverage as an essential add-on, expanding their scope to cover the more frequent and often costly outpatient services.

For a slight addition to your premium, you gain access to a breadth of services that significantly ease the financial burden of everyday medical expenses. Not to forget, OPD coverage turns your health insurance into a tool for both preventative and ongoing healthcare management and encourages regular medical check-ups and early treatment of issues before they become severe.

Before making a choice, be sure to compare the prices and benefits available in the market and consult with your financial advisor.

The writer is Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech

Send your queries to insurancequeries@thehindu.co.in