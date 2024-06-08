I have redeemed Mutual Fund units in Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds-Direct-Growth after completing 36 months. What are the LTCG (long term capital gains) tax implications?

Mathew Joseph

The listed mutual funds are treated at par with the listed shares.

Based on the portfolio of investments made by the Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds -Direct -Growth, it would be categorised as a non-equity fund (debt-oriented fund).

Effective April 1, 2023, the gains from debt mutual funds are taxed at slab rates and the same will be considered as short-term capital gain irrespective of the holding period.

Accordingly, the capital gains on redemption of Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds - Direct - Growth shall be subject to tax at the applicable slab rates. No indexation benefits shall be available as it is treated as short-term capital gains.

The author is Partner, Deloitte India

