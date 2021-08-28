Tax Query: TDS on capital gains for NRI investing in MFs with power of attorney

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
My son Prabaharan is an NRI. I am investing in mutual funds for him basis a power of attorney. The payment is made from the joint savings account of Prabaharan and myself (Indian resident account). In the circumstances stated above, is it necessary to deduct TDS from the capital gains?
K. Ramachandran
As per the provisions of section 196A of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (‘Act’), every person responsible for paying to Non-Resident any income in respect of prescribed mutual funds, shall deduct taxes at source (‘TDS’) at 20 per cent on such income, at the time of credit or payment whichever is earlier. I understand that your son is the legal owner of the mutual funds and qualifies to be a non-resident in India and is receiving income in the nature of Capital Gains on transfer of mutual funds. As per the above-mentioned provisions, TDS would be deducted by the payer at 20 per cent of such Capital Gains at the time of credit or payment, whichever is earlier. Please note that for your query, I have not analysed and commented on any exchange control regulations / legal aspect.
My father (aged 61 years) retired in March 2020 and invested ₹15 lakh in senior citizen savings scheme in post office in May 2020. Is the amount invested eligible for 80C for all the five years, or it is only for the first year? Is the amount enough to fulfil the entire ₹1.5 lakh limit under 80C for all the 5 years?
Gokulanathan K
As per the provisions of Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (‘Act’), the deduction is available in respect of any sum paid or deposited (as specified in the said section) during the concerned Financial Year (‘FY’), subject to a maximum eligible deduction of ₹150,000. Accordingly, for the amount contributed in May 2020, the deduction available to be claimed in your father’s hands would be for FY 2020-21, which shall be restricted to ₹150,000 (i.e. only for the year in which the amount is deposited in an account under Senior Citizen Saving Scheme). The amount invested during FY 2020-21 would not be eligible for deductions in future years.
The writer is a practising chartered accountant
Send your queries to taxtalk@thehindu.co.in
