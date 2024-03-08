We were bankers and what we intended to do was basically to create a professional platform for families which were getting richer in India after the country opened its markets in 1991. A richer society will land up with a new problem of how to manage those riches. Because the scale of wealth will go to a level where it could be generational wealth and it could be lost beyond the current generation of owners. You needed a very different solution to manage those riches. We tried to study some of the best practices in the developed markets and how wealthy families there managed their wealth. And that is where we came across the model of family office.