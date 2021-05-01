What is inflation-adjusted return

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A phone call between two friends leads to a talk about inflation-adjusted returns.
Akhila: What are you up to, Karthik?
Karthik: I was planning to buy a television set for ₹50,000. But I later changed my mind to save and invest that amount to buy a better version next year.
Akhila: I hope inflation doesn’t eat into your returns.
Karthik: What do you mean?
Akhila: A few economists expect inflation to rise going ahead. If that happens, your inflation-adjusted returns can be low or even negative.
Karthik: Can you explain that?
Akhila: If you invest that ₹50,000 at four per cent p.a. in a fixed-income instrument, your investment will be worth ₹52,000 by year-end. Say, the average inflation over the next one year is six per cent and the price of the TV set which you decided not to buy, becomes ₹53,000. Let alone buying a better version, your investment amount won’t be sufficient to buy even the current model.
Karthik: Ouch!
Akhila: Inflation-adjusted returns, also called real returns takes into account the inflation rate while calculating the return on an investment.
Karthik: How do I calculate real returns?
Akhila: You can simply subtract the rate of inflation from the return on your investment. In the above example, the real return on your investment would be -2 per cent. That is, 4 per cent return minus the inflation rate of 6 per cent.
Karthik: That’s pretty simple.
Akhila: The above formula gives an approximate rate of real return. To be precise, you can use the formula -- ((1+return)/(1+inflation rate)) – 1.
Karthik: Are there any savings instruments in the market that offer returns linked to inflation?
Akhila: There used to be inflation-indexed bonds but they are no longer available.
Karthik: Equities would give higher returns, right?
Akhila: Equity is said to deliver inflation-beating returns in the long-run. But remember, for the sake of earning higher inflation-adjusted returns, you should not go for investments that do not fit your risk appetite.
Karthik: What are the alternatives in the fixed income space?
Akhila: You can consider floating-rate instruments, coupon rates on which are linked to interest rate movements in the economy, which are a play of inflation as well.
Karthik: I remember reading the Simply Put column in BL Portfolio a few weeks back that talked about floating rate instruments such as Floating Rate Savings Bonds 2020, the PPF and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...