Your Taxes

The iPhone 11: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension since her retirement. She passed away on June 15, 2002.Since her demise, the family pension was received by my father, who passed away on December 1, 2013. I am the sole surviving legal heir. Later, we were informed that the bank had incorrectly calculated the pension, and as per the order of the Supreme Court, the pension was revised from October 4, 1998, till April 30, 2005, and the arrears with interest was paid to me in December 2018 amounting to ₹89,825 ( including ₹54,226 as interest as per orders by the court). The bank deducted TDS of ₹28,026 at 30 per cent, plus cess, and credited my account with ₹61,799. I am salaried employee and come under the 30 per cent I-T bracket. Please let me know the following: Is there any rebate that I could claim for the arrears of the pension received as a legal heir? Is the PSU right in deducting TDS at 30 per cent? Should the income received be treated as other income?
Nithyanand AK
The arrears of pension received as a legal heir would be regarded as ‘family pension’ as per the Income Tax Act, and is taxable under the head ‘Income from Other Sources’.
A deduction under Section 57(iia) of the I-T Act can be claimed for a sum of (i) one-third the amount of the family pension received or (ii) ₹15,000, whichever is less. In this case, it will be one-third of ₹35,599 (₹89,825 - ₹54,226) or ₹15,000, whichever is less. Since taxes are deducted (might be because of the interest element included in the arrears), you could claim credit for such taxes against your total tax liability.
You are eligible to claim rebate under Section 89 in relation to the arrears of the family pension received. Please note that you will have to file Form 10E online on the income tax portal to claim such relief.
The writer is Partner, Deloitte India. Send your queries to [email protected]
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Sound financials, healthy revenue prospects and good growth opportunity make this offer attractive
SBI (₹281.2) SBI opened the week strongly at ₹307.5 against the previous close of ₹301.7, up nearly 2 per ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...