Your Taxes

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
I retired from a PSU in May 2018 on reaching 60 years of age. I seek the following clarifications.
1. I had invested in the Jeevan Suraksha scheme of LIC in 2000 for a sum assured of ₹1.8 lakh. The policy was vested in November 2018. I would like to know whether the annuity received can be considered as pension and standard deduction be claimed against the same, as the policy is a pension plan.
2. The said PSU has a superannuation scheme which is contributory by both the employee and company. A trust has been registered for the same. A master policy exists with LIC to which the contributions are transferred at the end of each financial year. On superannuation of the executive, based on the individuals and the company’s contribution in respect of that executive, LIC determines the annuity payable. My query is whether the said annuity qualifies as pension and subject to standard deduction.
3. Is investment in the Prime Minister’s Vaya Vandana Yojana eligible for exemption under Section 80C or relevant sections of the Income Tax Act?
4. Are investments in the post office monthly scheme eligible for exemption under 80C or relevant sections?
Suresh GS
1. I understand that you made a personal investment in the Jeevan Suraksha scheme of the Life Insurance Corporation of India. As the annuity received by you is not part of the retirement benefits received from your employer, the same cannot be considered as income under the head ‘Salary’ and hence, no standard deduction under Section 16(ia) of the Income Tax Act can be claimed from such income. Such annuity income shall be taxable as ‘income from other sources’.
2. As per Section 10(13) of the I-T Act, any payment from an approved superannuation fund will be exempt, provided the payment is made to an employee in lieu of, or in commutation of an annuity on, his/her retirement.
In your case, you are receiving annuity on a periodic basis, which is on account of your employment; such annuity will be taxable as an income under the head ‘Salaries’. You will be eligible to claim a standard deduction of ₹50,000 from such income for FY 2019-20.
3. As per the prescribed investment avenues exempt from tax for FY2018-19 under Section 80C of the I-T Act, contribution made to the Prime Minister’s Vaya Vandana Yojana is not eligible for deduction under Section 80C.
4. As per Section 80C, any investment made as a five-year time deposit with post office savings is eligible for deduction. Investment in Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is not eligible for deduction under Section 80C.
I had purchased 100 shares of DLF through IPO in 2007 at the rate of ₹520. If I sell these shares now, what purchase price will be considered for deciding LTCG/LTCL. Will it be the IPO price as on January 31, 2018 — ₹259.60). Please guide me.
R Uttam Sawant
As per the newly inserted Section 112A under the I-T Act, by Finance Act 2018, long-term capital gains (LTCG) arising from transfer of a long-term capital asset, being equity shares of a company or a unit of an equity-oriented fund or a unit of business trust (subject to STT being paid at specified times) is taxable @ 10 per cent (without giving the benefit of cost inflation index) , where LTCG exceeds ₹1 lakh .
As per Section 55(2) (ac) of the I-T Act, the cost of acquisition for the above-specified long-term capital assets acquired on or before January 31, 2018, will be higher of the below:
i) Original cost of acquisition of such asset;
ii) Lower of the following:
Fair market value (FMV) of such asset as on January 31, 2018; and
The full value of consideration received as a result of the sale/transfer.
In your case, the cost of acquisition should be higher of the following:
i) The original price (being ₹520 per share); or
ii) Lower of the following:
Sale price of the share;
FMV as on January, 2018.
Note: FMV is defined as the highest traded price of the share on NSE and BSE, and should not be compared with the IPO price of ₹259.60.
The writer is a practising chartered accountant.
Send your queries to [email protected]
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
Net earnings from such schemes have to be included under ‘income from other sources’
They will probably change the business of power generation in the country forever
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...