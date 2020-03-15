Your Taxes

My five
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
In October 2019 we were allotted shares of Bank of Baroda as part of its ESPS scheme, wherein it was clearly stated that the tax on perquisites will be borne by the bank. Now, we have been told that the tax paid by the bank will be considered as income of the employee and the employee has to pay further pay tax on it as per his/her income tax bracket. Is this correct? If so, please clarify the said rule in layman terms
Avni Malhotra
Section 17(2) of the Income Tax Act, read with Rule 3 of Income Tax Rules, provides for taxation of perquisite and valuation.
As per Section 17(2)(iv), any sum paid by the employer in respect of any obligation which otherwise would have been payable by the taxpayer, should be considered as a perquisite in the hands of the taxpayer.
Thus, as per the aforesaid provision, any payment made by an employer on behalf of his/her employee, is considered as a taxable perquisite in the hands of the employee.
As per Section 17(2)(vi) of the Income Tax Act, perquisite taxation arises upon allotment of securities by an employer to employees free of cost or at a concessional rate.
In your case, since your employer has agreed to bear the tax liability on your behalf (ie, your obligation being met your employer), such tax borne by the employer on your behalf shall be taxable income in your hand as per Section 17(2)(iv) above.
Accordingly, your employer is correct in considering such tax paid as part of your taxable income.
The tax liability will depend on your total income and the relevant tax bracket.
The writer is a practising chartered accountant. Send your queries to taxtalk@thehindu.co.in
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
Online ventures that have come up recently seek to do just that
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
The fund has outperformed the category by 150-200 bps across three, five and seven years
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...