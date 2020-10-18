Your Taxes

Could you please clarify whether intra-day share trade turnover could be computed using presumptive taxation under Section 44 AD? Instructions in ITR- 4 give an interpretation that speculative business income cannot be computed under Section 44AD.

Barathidason R

Intra-day share trade can be computed under Section 44AD (presumptive taxation). The instructions for ITR-4 has not yet been released by the CBDT(Central Board of Direct Taxation) for FY2019-20. Therefore, you may use ITR-3 in relation to speculative income under Section 44AD.

