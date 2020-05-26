PMVVY 2.0: What’s in store for senior citizens

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
There are many investment schemes for senior citizens in the market. One good scheme — the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, or PMVVY — which gave pension benefits at a reasonable rate of return — closed on March 31, 2020.
Thankfully, in response to requests by senior citizens, which BusinessLine had also pushed for (Give the seniors more time, dated April 3, 2020), the Centre has now extended the period of this scheme to March 31, 2023. However, there have been changes made to the scheme.
The PMVVY is run by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). You can buy the policy under this scheme either on the LIC’s website or physically, at one of its offices. The scheme could be a good fit for senior citizens (aged 60 years or more) who are looking for a regular income, and have exhausted their limit (₹15 lakh) in the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme offered by the post office and some banks.
In PMVVY, too, the maximum amount that a senior citizen can invest is ₹15 lakh. The amount has to be paid as a lumpsum with the option of payout from the scheme on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. There is no tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act on PMVVY investments. Also, the amount received as regular interest/pension is taxable.
The scheme has a term of 10 years, after which, on maturity, you will get the purchase price with the last pension instalment. In case of death of the investor/pensioner during the term of the scheme, the purchase price will be returned to the nominee or legal heir.
Until March 2020, the rate of return on the PMVVY was 8 per cent (for the monthly payout option), which could go up to 8.3 per cent if the annual interest payout option is chosen. The recent changes announced by the Centre have capped the returns under the scheme at 7.75 per cent per annum, in line with the revised rate of returns for the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. For FY21, the Centre has notified the return under PMVVY at 7.4 per cent.
This rate will be reset on April 1 every year, that is, for investments made in FY22 and FY23. The management fees for the scheme have been capped at 0.5 per cent per annum for the first year of scheme in respect of new policies issued, and for the next nine years, at 0.3 per cent per annum.
The minimum investment has also been revised to ₹1,56,658 (earlier, ₹1,44,578) for pension of ₹12,000 per annum and to ₹1,62,162 (earlier, ₹1,50,000) for getting a minimum pension amount of ₹1,000 per month under the scheme. So, for the monthly payout option, the rate of return for investments made in the scheme in FY21 works out to 7.4 per cent, while for the annual payout option, it works out to 7.66 per cent.
All the other conditions have been kept the same.
There are minimum and maximum investments for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly pension payouts. The minimum pension amounts across various periods are ₹1,000 per month, ₹3,000 per quarter, ₹6,000 per half-year and ₹12,000 per year. The maximum pension amounts payable under the scheme are ₹9,250 per month, ₹27,750 per quarter, ₹55,500 per half-year and ₹1,11,000 per year.
The minimum purchase prices for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly pension payouts are ₹1,62,162, ₹1,61,074, ₹1,59,574, and ₹1,56,658, respectively, according to LIC.
The pension amount ceiling is per senior citizen. That means the maximum pension amount will be the total on all the policies taken by the senior citizen under this scheme.
Depending on the pension payout periodicity that you have chosen, the first pension instalment will be paid one year, six months, three months or one month after you have purchased the policy from LIC under this scheme. The pension is paid out through NEFT or Aadhaar Enabled Payment System into your bank account.
The scheme offers a fair degree of liquidity. After three years of policy purchase, you can take a loan against the investment. This loan can be up to 75 per cent of the purchase price paid.
The rate of interest payable on the loan is determined periodically. The interest is due and recoverable from the periodical pension payouts. The principal is recovered from the payout when either the claim is made at the end of the 10-year period, or when the nominee or legal heir makes a claim on the death of the investor.
Another avenue that improves the liquidity is premature exit from the scheme under exceptional circumstances. These could be a critical or terminal illness of the investor or his/her spouse. The surrender value payable in such cases is 98 per cent of the lumpsum amount invested.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...