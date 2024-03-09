#Nifty and #NiftyBank index continue to move up. The outlook remains bullish for the #Nifty50 and the #NiftyBankindex to move further up from here.

The #DowJones on the other hand is giving some signs of weakness. The index is looking vulnerable for a fall going forward. So, the #Indianstockmarkets can outperform the #USmarket in the next few weeks.

#Nifty has supports at 22,400 and 22,150. #Nifty can rise to 22,800-22,900 and even 23,000 in the coming weeks. #Nifty has to fall below 22,000 to turn bearish. If that happens, a fall to 21,500 will come into the picture.

#NiftyBank index has supports at 47,400 and 47,200. #Niftybankindex can rise to 48,800 and 49,000. A break above 49,000 will open the doors for an extended rise to 51,000-52,000. But if the #niftybank reverses lower from 49,000 there are chances to see a fall back to 47,000.

#DowJones is looking weak. Resistance is around 39,000. #downjones can fall to 38,200-38,000.