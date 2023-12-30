#Nifty50, #banknifty and the #dowjones have closed on a strong note for the year 2023. However, key resistances are coming up which will need a close watch. As such, 2024 might begin on a sluggish note. There is not much room left on the upside for the #Nifty and #Bank Nifty to rise from here. Resistances are coming up to halt the current rally.

#nifty has resistance at 21,850 and 22,200. #nifty50 can see a corrective fall 21,000 or even lower from either of these two resistances.

#niftybank index has resistances at 48,800 and 50,200. A corrective fall to 47,000-46,500 can be seen from there.

#Dowjones can dip to 37,000-36,800 and then see a fresh rise to 38,000-38,500.