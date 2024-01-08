Which sector can perform well in 2024. We expect the BSE Energy and BSE Financial Services index to outperform.
The #BSEEnergyindex has strong support in the 9,600-9,500 region. Outlook is bullish. The #BSEEnergyindex can rise to 12,000-12,500 this year.
The #BSEFinancialServicesindex has support at 10,100-9,900. Outlook is bullish. The #BSEFinancialServicesindex can rise to 12,600-12,900 this year.
