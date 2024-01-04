The #midcap and #smallcap indices had surged over 40 per cent in 2023. Will this rally continue in 2024? Charts remain bullish. But resistances are coming up to halt the current rally. There can be correction in 2024. But after that correction, the #smallcap and #midcap indices are likely to resume their uptrend to make new highs.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.