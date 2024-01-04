The #midcap and #smallcap indices had surged over 40 per cent in 2023. Will this rally continue in 2024? Charts remain bullish. But resistances are coming up to halt the current rally. There can be correction in 2024. But after that correction, the #smallcap and #midcap indices are likely to resume their uptrend to make new highs.

