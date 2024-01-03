The strong break and close above 36,000 in 2023 is a big positive for the #dowjones. There is room to test 39,300 from here after which a corrective fall is possible. However, the broader trend will continue to remain up. The #dowjones can resume the uptrend after this corrective fall and target 41,000-41,500.
