The strong break and close above 36,000 in 2023 is a big positive for the #dowjones. There is room to test 39,300 from here after which a corrective fall is possible. However, the broader trend will continue to remain up. The #dowjones can resume the uptrend after this corrective fall and target 41,000-41,500.

