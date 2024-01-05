NASDAQ composite index witnessed a strong rise in 2023. Will this rally continue in 2024 as well? Yes, but an intermediate correction is possible mid-year. That correction can give a very good buying opportunity.
Overall, the outlook is bullish for the #nasdaqcompositeindex. Support is at 14,350. #nasdaq can rise to 17,500 first. From there a corrective fall to 15,000 or 14,000 is possible. After this corrective fall #nasdaqcomposite index can rise back and target 18,500 on the upside.
