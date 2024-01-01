#Nifty50 has closed the year 2023 on a strong note. However, crucial resistances are coming up to halt the current rally. The possibility is looking high for a corrective fall in 2024. But that correction will give a very good long-term buying opportunity.

The current rally in #nifty can top out either at 21,850 itself or at 22,400 or 23,200. Thereafter #nifty50 can see a corrective fall to 21,000 or 20,500. If the correction is worse, then the downside in the #nifty can extend up to 19,500-19,300 - a very important and strong support for the #nifty. But thereafter a fresh rise can take the #Nifty up to 24,000-24,500 this year. From a long-term perspective, as long the #support at 19,300 holds well, #Nifty has potential to target 27,500 and 28,500.