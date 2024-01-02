#Niftybank index has room to rise from here initially this year. Thereafter the #niftybank index can run into a sharp correction. However, after this correction, we see good chances for the #banknifty index witness a fresh leg of rally.
#niftybank index can test 52,000 or 53,100 first. From there, a corrective fall to 48,000 or 46,000 in the worst case, can be seen. After this corrective fall, #niftybank index a fresh rally targeting 48,000-55,000.
