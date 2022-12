After a solid 2021, calendar year 2022 has seen the Indian stock market take a breather of sorts but still has outshined many global peers, thanks to resilient fundamentals and domestic investors stepping up to fill the void left by incessant selling by foreigners.

In this podcast, find out the reasons behind India’s outperformance over global markets, stocks that won and lagged, as well as how value stocks stole a march over growth equities.