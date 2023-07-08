At bl.portfolio we always strive to be your best friend and guide when it comes to personal finance. Whether it is equity investing based on fundamentals, technical analysis, mutual funds or debt investing, we have it all. These apart, we also bring to you the best voices in the field of global and domestic stock markets. And of course we also have the trademark and widely popular Big Story with detailed insights on current themes and topics of interest. And not just these, we also have you covered when it comes to your tax filing. Listen into this podcast to get a preview of the stories in this Sunday edition and also for more enhanced perspectives from the bl.portfolio team on the trending themes.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit