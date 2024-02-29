Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Last week, it broke out of the resistance at ₹196 and ₹200. On Wednesday, even as the broader market was facing a downward pressure, Bharat Electronics managed to stay flat.Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.

