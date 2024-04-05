In financial markets, compliance requirements evolve to ensure transparency, security, and regulatory adherence. One such recent regulatory requirement in India pertains to the revalidation of Know Your Customer (KYC) for investors in mutual funds.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in October 2023, mandated KYC Registration Agency (KRAs) such as NDML KRA to verify the records of all existing clients whose KYC has been completed based on officially valid documents (OVDs) other than Aadhaar. In this context, understanding the need for re-KYC, the procedural aspects, and the consequence of non-compliance is crucial for investors.

What is it about

KYC plays a pivotal role in authenticating investors’ identities and safeguarding the integrity of financial transactions. Originally, KYC procedures involved submitting various documents such as bank statements and utility bills. However, SEBI updated the accepted documents for Proof of Identity ( termed as OVDs), to include Aadhaar, passport, driving licence, voter ID card, job card, or any other document specified by the Central government in consultation with the regulator.

For investors to meet the new requirements with regard to the OVDs, initially, SEBI had set a deadline of December 31, 2023, to update existing KYC records on the systems of the KRAs (KYC Registration Agencies). However, it extended the deadline by three months to March 31, 2024. With the deadline having passed, non-compliance could result in suspension of lump sum and SIP investments for mutual fund investors whose KYC needs to be revalidated.

According to Mario Sylvester Roche, Chief Operating Officer - Domestic Fund Services, KFintech, mutual fund distributors were sent mails highlighting KYC validation steps, potential reasons why KYC might be put on hold, and the list of officially valid documents as mandated by SEBI. The correspondence also included resources and support contact points for distributors.

However, confusion arose among distributors due to inconsistent guidance from RTA regarding the acceptable forms of officially recognised documents.

For example, while a driving licence is typically considered an officially valid document for KYC purposes according to KFintech, CAMS has indicated, according to public reports, that individuals who completed their KYC using a driving licence will need to undergo the process again. Hence investors who have originally done their KYC using a driving licence may have to keep this grey area in mind when doing their investments beginning April 1.

Some relief

Amidst the confusion, a communication from CDSL Ventures, on March 28, has provided some relief for existing mutual fund investors regarding re-KYC. While the re-KYC mandate still stands for getting onboarded with new intermediaries, existing investors are no longer required to redo their KYC if they continue investing with their current SEBI-registered intermediaries. Nevertheless, investors must ensure the validation of their mobile number and email ID to avoid their KYC status being put on hold from April 1 onwards.

Mario of KFintech says that for this purpose, they will trigger an email and SMS to the registered email ID/mobile number of the investor, and if these are not delivered successfully or bounced, then for those PANs, KYC status will be changed to “On-Hold”.

Bottomline

If you missed the March 31 deadline, fret not. You can still do the necessary revalidation/updation and continue investing. For investors, the process of re-validating KYC could either involve verifying mobile numbers and email IDs and/or updating KYC records alongside, if necessary. The good news is that this can be done online by going to one of the KRA websites, such as CVL KRA, NDML KRA, Karvy KRA, and CAMS KRA. Our enquries with some AMCs suggest that even those whose KYC is put on hold, can do the updation online.