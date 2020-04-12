How the Covid-19 lockdown has drained India’s power companies

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The Covid-19 lockdown has thrown many industries out of gear. The power sector, which was already under stress, is expected to worsen further.
Power generator companies that have been saddled with unpaid dues (of over ₹80,000 crore at the end of February 2020) from State power distribution companies (discoms), now have to additionally grapple with a sharp fall in demand amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
In the last 10 days of March 2020, there has been a 20-30 per cent fall in demand. The current crisis has led to a fall in share prices of even solid names in the space such as NTPC, NHPC and PowerGrid which operate mostly on a regulated business model.
According to reports, electricity consumption has fallen by around 9 per cent y-o-y in March to 110.2 billion kWh (kilowatt-hour). This is after consumption rose 10 per cent to 104.62 billion kWh in February, data from the National Load Despatch Centre show.
The plunge in demand will lead to a fall in revenue for power generators such as NTPC, JSW Energy, Tata Power, Adani Power, NHPC and CESC. Even transmission companies like Adani Transmission and PowerGrid will get impacted, as many State governments have given a moratorium on payment to end-consumers till June 2020. This means the results of quarter ending June 2020 of power producers and transmission companies will be severely hit, and predictably, cash flows as well.
The expectation for sombre results is reflected in the fall in share prices of even companies such as NTPC, NHPC and PowerGrid that have the majority of their businesses under a regulated tariff structure.
NTPC is trading at 5.7 times its 12-month trailing earnings compared with a three-year average of 11.5 times. NHPC and PowerGrid are trading at 6.5 times and 7.7 times their 12-month trailing earnings, compared with their three-year averages of 11.9 times and 12.3 times, respectively.
State discoms usually clear a huge chunk of their pending dues to power generators in March as State governments transfer funds to make the payments. For instance, in March 2018 and March 2019, the amount billed was ₹12,819 crore and ₹15,369 crore, respectively, and the payments made by discoms were ₹21,472 crore (March 2018) and ₹22,278 crore (March 2019).
However, many State discoms have now invoked the force majeure clauses in their contracts to delay payments to power producers. There is no clarity on how this situation will pan out in the near future.
The Power Ministry, through a notification on April 6, has clarified that the obligation to pay for power within 45 days of the presentation of the bill or as provided in the PPA (power purchase agreement) remains unchanged. The only relaxation is with respect to the prepayment or letter of credit for the cost of power.
From July 1, 2019, all discoms have had to furnish a letter of credit worth their entire electricity sourced (100 per cent cost of power). This has been relaxed to 50 per cent until June 30, 2020.
Also, upon the Power Ministry’s advise, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has reduced the late payment surcharge for discoms, to 1 per cent per month till June 30, 2020, from the 1.5 per cent earlier.
The Centre is also working on a package to provide a special liquidity window for discoms so that they can make payments to power producers and transmission companies.
According to data from the PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators) portal, out of the ₹80,324-crore overdue bills of power generators at the end of February 2020, ₹73,438 crore pertains to power from conventional sources such as thermal, nuclear and hydro power. The rest relate to renewable power producers.
Out of the listed power companies, NTPC, being the largest power producer in India, has the highest overdue amount at the end of February 2020 — ₹14,689 crore. Adani Power has overdue unpaid dues of ₹4,427 crore; NHPC’s overdue amount was ₹2,843 crore.
Companies like NTPC, NHPC and PowerGrid operate the majority of their projects on a regulated business model backed by PPAs. According to the Power Ministry’s notification, the obligation to pay capacity charges as per the PPA as well as transmission charges continues.
Hence, companies such as NTPC should get to recover at least their fixed costs (capacity charges). Transmission charges payable to companies like PowerGrid and Adani Transmission will also have to be paid.
But many State discoms are invoking the force majeure clause in their PPAs to even delay fixed cost payments to power producers. Hence, it’s not certain how this will pan out till June 30, 2020.
With industries being shut during the lockdown, it’s a double whammy for the power industry as a whole. The industrial sector, which makes up nearly 41 per cent of India’s power consumption, subsidises the agricultural and household sectors’ power bills.
Without this cross subsidy, the current lockdown-induced pain for the power sector can persist longer.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
Steep rate cut by RBI, falling bond prices and fund outflows make them vulnerable
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...