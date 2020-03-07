Strong deal wins a key positive for Mphasis

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Consistent growth in its direct core business, continued momentum in deal-wins and a focus on capacity-building in areas such as IP-based platform and delivery transformation have kept Mphasis on a steady expansion path. In the December quarter, the mid-cap IT services company’s growth was broad-based across banking and capital markets as well as its direct core and digital risk business. While moderation in the DXC-HP channel business will need a watch, the management remains confident of benefiting from the strategy change in DXC and believes that Mphasis’ forte in the applications space can help harness significant opportunities with DXC.
Mphasis’ strong growth in the direct business, driven by strong deal-wins, should in any case offset the slowdown (if any) in the DXC business and aid the overall growth.
The company is reasonably priced at a 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 18.52 times, lower than that of its peers such as L&T Technology Services, and Mindtree.
In the recent quarters, new client wins have led the growth in direct business. Mphasis bagged $189 million worth of deals in the quarter ended December 2019 in the direct international business, its highest in the past five quarters. This provides good revenue visibility for the company in its direct channel business. The company’s banking and capital markets vertical has shown a decent revenue growth in the past few quarters. This vertical makes up for around 45 per cent of its total revenues. The emerging industries vertical, which makes up for nearly 28 per cent of total revenues, has been growing at a decent pace as well in the past five quarters.
The company has been mining Blackstone’s investee companies (HP sold its stake in Mphasis to Blackstone, a private equity firm in April, 2016). Revenue from this portfolio of clients grew 50 per cent y-o-y on constant currency basis December quarter. Two clients from the Blackstone portfolio have scaled up to Mphasis’ top 20 client list. Many of these clients, even after ceasing to be Blackstone investee companies, are continuing with Mphasis. This shows Mphasis’ ability to grow its revenues from multiple channels, client portfolio, segments and verticals.
In the quarter ended December 2019, Mphasis posted a net profit of ₹293.6 crore, up 7.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Revenues during the quarter rose 5.5 per cent sequentially to ₹2,276.7 crore. Operating margin during the quarter came in at 16.2 per cent, up 10 bps from the previous quarter, within its guided range of 15.5-17 per cent for 2019-20. The margins have been steady above 16 per cent levels for two consecutive quarters now, after falling to 15.5 per cent in the quarter ended June 2019. Mphasis’ Americas geography grew 3.5 per cent during the quarter, showing a slow revenue growth. This region makes up for nearly 80 per cent of the company’s revenues. But Europe grew 20 per cent, with closure of deals happening and uncertainty related to Brexit waning.
In terms of verticals, banking and capital markets continued to grow for the third consecutive quarter at a decent pace of 3.6 per cent (q-o-q). Emerging industries, which is made up of logistics & transportation, manufacturing, healthcare & pharma, grew 7.1 per cent sequentially in constant currency terms.
There are some risks related to its DXC-HP channel, which grew 1.9 per cent in the quarter ended December 2019. This channel makes up for 27 per cent of its revenues. This has weighed on the stock after the company announced its results. DXC, under new management, has announced a restructuring exercise, which could have an impact on Mphasis as well. DXC was earlier part of HP, which owned Mphasis. HP hived off DXC into a separate company. Other risks include clients curbing spending in the face of a global.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The year 2019-20 could be a washout with poor results , and likely impact of coronavirus
RBI’s proposal to write off AT1 bonds of Yes Bank is bad news for MF investors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...