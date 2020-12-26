Trading Pick of the week: Strides Pharma Science (Rs 853.8): Buy

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Strides Pharma Science at current levels. After registering a 52-week low at ₹271 in late March 2020, the stock has been on an intermediate-term uptrend, forming higher peaks and higher troughs. In early August, the stock had conclusively breached a key long-term resistance at ₹550 and continued to trend upwards.
The stock took support at ₹600 in early November this year and resumed the uptrend.
Following a minor corrective decline, the key medium-term support at ₹750 as well as the 21-day moving average cushioned the stock in the past week. Subsequently, the stock continued to rally and gained 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday.
In the truncated Christmas week, the stock gained almost 10 per cent and surpassed a vital long-term barrier at ₹800 on weekly basis.
This rally has strengthened bullish uptrend. The stock trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages.
The daily relative strength index has re-entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bullish zone.
Similarly, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the positive terrain and the weekly indicator hovers in the positive terrain, both implying buying interest. Outlook is bullish for the stock of Strides Pharma Science and it has the potential to extend the uptrend and reach the price targets of ₹925 and ₹990 in the medium term, with a minor pause at ₹925.
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹780.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...