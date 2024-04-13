Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I have taken longer than 20 years to cross ₹1,000 crore annual revenue but have already become the largest player nationally.

2. I am in high-end retailing where each sale is worth more than ₹1 lakh.

3. My founder, post his MBA from IIM-A, founded his own business in spite of coming from an entrepreneurial family. That business sowed the seeds for my journey and still retains majority control in my ownership.

4. My market capitalisation is double that of my parent, which is also a listed company that delivered more than 40 per cent CAGR last decade.

5. While my industry is $25 billion globally, it’s tiny in India. A combination of growing total addressable market as well as my initiatives to provide global choices locally will, hopefully, make my industry grow multi-fold over the next few years.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Birla Corporation

Last week’s winner: Praveen Hegde