1. I am the largest player in the regions I operate in. With less than 10,000 employees, I serve more than 2 million customers from 100+ countries.

2. My founder’s parents were both specialists in my industry even before Independence.

3. Though all my businesses are currently based in one region of India, I have global aspirations to carry it in my corporate identity.

4. My founder Is highly respected in my industry and most awarded. He was ousted by the management of an Institution he helped to build. He was even accused of trespassing for continuing work that he had been doing for two decades.

5. He is now a billionaire and built a business whose market capitalisation recently crossed that of the entity he was ousted from.

