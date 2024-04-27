Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. While I have completed just 15 years, I am already the largest in India and an established player in 5 continents.

2. My name reflects my business in a puranik language. My founder has written books explaining modern practices using literatures that have 1000s of years of history.

3. My founder is a well-qualified professional with ‘triple’ certification, having cleared CA, CS & ICWA with ranks.

4. With just 800 employees I serve more than 60 million customers through 1 lakh channel partners.

5. I get valued at more than 20 times annual sales and almost triple-digit multiple of profits.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Global Health Ltd

Last week’s winner: Prashanth R Vanga