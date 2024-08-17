1. My corporate identity is a chemical symbol with Latin roots.

2. My founder completed his CA and became an entrepreneur in his home town, a Tier-2 city. He has taken less than three decades to become a billionaire.

3. Seven of the 10 on my board are independent. One of the non-independent members has credentials from IIT/IIM and McKinsey.

4. FIIs with 40 per cent stake own more than any other category of shareholders, including the promoters.

5. My shareholders have earned negative returns over the last three years though the index that I am a constituent of, has more than doubled during the same period.

Last week’s stock:Aster DM Healthcare

Last week’s winner: Vivek Pophale