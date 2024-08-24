Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I began my journey more than 50 years ago in completely different products and evolved over the years in several other business domains to become a well-known household brand.

2. My founder’s family has become multi-billionaires post my listing but still retain the maximum stake, permissible for a promoter

3. I got heavily oversubscribed during my IPO, but I have underperformed the index I am part of, by a wide margin, since then

4. Though all my businesses got negatively impacted during Covid, I have doubled revenue over the subsequent three years

5. My founder’s third generation has recently joined my management to spearhead new business initiatives of high growth potential, leading to the market valuing me at more than 10 times annual sales

Last week’s stock: AU Small Finance Bank

Last week’s winner: Samrat Mukherjee