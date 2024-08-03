Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My founder is a doyen of Indian industry, leading one of the oldest groups of India. But the group sadly lost out on leadership in several businesses in recent years.

2. Over my 60 years of history, I had been one of the largest enterprises of the country in my business segment, with enviable global JVs. While I continue to be the largest player in one product, my annual revenue is less than ₹2,000 crore.

3. While I have done 30 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years, I have disappointed my shareholders over the last three years with almost nil returns.

4. Public own more than half of my equity, with promoters owning just about one-third. Institutional holdings have been in the range of high single to low double digit only.

5. My consolidated annual revenue is less than my total shareholder funds with single digit Return on Equity (ROE). But I still trade at a high PE ratio.

