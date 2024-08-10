Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My founder is the son of a freedom fighter, studied in a government school, was a gold medallist in college and started his career as a lecturer in a local college.

2. He began his entrepreneurial journey in the late 1980s as the first employee in a venture in his academic domain. His relentless expansion over the next 30 years into several geographies helped him to become a billionaire. He was honoured with “Padma Shri” by the government.

3. I have delivered about 30 per cent CAGR to my shareholders over the last one, three and five years, a sign of consistency. My recent restructuring of global businesses resulted in windfall gains, distributed fairly to all my shareholders.

4. Though I have more than 2,00,000 shareholders, just about 200 own around 90 per cent stake and over 70 per cent of my ownership is with overseas owners.

5. My industry has grown exponentially in recent years with many of my peer group also doing well. I have brought back focus into domestic market by restructuring my business to benefit from the ongoing consolidation of my industry through mergers and acquisitions.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: NOCIL

Last week’s winner: AD Saini