Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I still carry the name of my founder, who was basically a farmer and an inventor in his spare time. He had no interest in wealth as he sold all his interests cheap. He led an ordinary life.

2. I have delivered more than 10 times’ return to shareholders over the last decade. During this period, my shareholders have seen buyback by the company, tender offer to purchase by promoters, as well as offer for sale from promoters.

3. A major private equity firm made 5 times’ return in 5 years on a billion-dollar investment in my parent. But it was generous enough to share half a billion dollars with all employees, a rarity in PE culture

4. I am one of the few successful companies where 75 per cent of free float is still in public hands with marginal Institutional presence.

5. I always had high return on equity and strong profitability but with sub-optimal revenue growth. Hopefully, with new capex and solid tailwind in my industry, I should be able to maintain high growth for several years to come.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Clean Science and Technology Ltd

Last week’s winner: Prashant R Vanga