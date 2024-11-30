Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.
1 Though I will soon celebrate the silver jubilee year of my listing, I have been around for over seven decades.
2 My chairman has published more than 100 research papers in my industry and hence it is not a surprise that I spend thousands of crores in R&D, amounting annually to around 8 per cent of my sales. My chairman’s father, who is my founder, had also published research papers after starting his career as a lecturer in a college.
3 I employ approximately 25,000 people across 25+ countries, about 80 per cent of them are below age 45.
4 While my sales have grown just about 40 per cent over the last five years, my profits have more than doubled and market cap multiplied four times to reach about ₹1 lakh crore. This is achieved without diluting my Return on Equity (RoE), which has been consistently about 20 per cent over the last one/three/five and 10 years.
5 My promoters continue to retain the maximum permissible stake allowed.
Last week’s stock: Force Motors
Last week’s winner: Manjeet Kaur
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.