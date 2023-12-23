Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. While I have more than 45 years’ history, I carry my current identity only for the last couple of decades.

2. I am one of the top 5 globally, excluding China. I have 60 per cent market share in India in a product most Indians use on daily basis in addition to being a global leader in another product of daily use.

3. While my billionaire founder family has had volatile political affiliations, my recent turnaround was possible due to world-class manufacturing efficiency and associated scale of economics benefit.

4. I have undergone significant capital restructuring post series of loss producing years with no dividends for more than a decade.

5. I have delivered 40 per cent CAGR returns to my shareholders over the last 10 years after almost a decade of negative returns.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Piramal Enterprises

Last week’s winner: Geetha Senthilnathan