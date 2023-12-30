Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. Just after Independence, a few professionals founded my operations with a generic name but I am better recognised by an abbreviation only.

2. I get valued at more than 50 times earnings in spite of my single-digit earnings growth for a decade. This could be because I am a global leader in more than a dozen niche product segments.

3. My current chairman is a first-generation entrepreneur from a farming family background who actually began his career as a Chartered Accountant. He is a proud billionaire now.

4. He was part of a consortium that acquired the company 50 years back led by a Bollywood family. Had the hero held on to his stake, he would have made more than ₹10,000 crore profit.

5. Though most of my growth over the last several decades came organically, I have done 2 major acquisitions in the last couple of years. Hopefully, that could help me leapfrog the growth curve

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Jindal Stainless

Last week’s winner: Jass Saini