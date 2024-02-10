Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I have been the largest player in my business for several years. Finding it tough to reinvest my cashflows, I made sub-standard investments that hurt my return on equity.

2. Over the last 5 years, I have grown my sales and profits at single digit annual rate only. Though I have doubled in the last one year, I have delivered single digit return to my owners over the last 5 years. I have underperformed the indices by a wide margin in this period.

3. When a revolutionary product got launched in India, I became the first original equipment supplier.

4. I’ve had had several acquisitions, spinoffs, diversification, business exits and litigation. But I have been able to maintain high standard of disclosures and governance standards.

5. My recent endeavours to focus on my core business by exiting non-core investments and invest the proceeds in new technologies in my industry will hopefully enable me to please disappointed shareholders in future.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

Last week’s winner: Jandoria Singh