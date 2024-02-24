Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I have more than 40 years’ history and was pioneer of a business that helped India in its transformational years of the last few decades.

2. My founder is from IIT Delhi in the early 70s. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his service to society.

3. My founders also built a not-for-profit institution in an area where India has been draining its dollar reserves.

4. I am one of the few corporate entities that have touched millions of families, helping them leapfrog their careers. However, I still remain a small-cap stock.

5. While I have delivered more than 30 per cent CAGR over the last several years to my shareholders, I could have done a lot more for the potential my industry offered. Hopefully, my recent business restructuring might help me gain momentum.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Eicher Motors

Last week’s winner: Kala P K