Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I was founded in the early 90s with ₹1 crore as seed capital from my initial investor who got more than ₹2,000 crore on exit within 15 years.

2. My founder is one of the earliest believers of “Make In India”. He built a hugely successful product that topped the ranking in a competitive industry by retaining “Made in India” tag and would proudly display his Titan watch at sales presentations in NewYork.

3. In the early years, when everyone was focussing on opportunities in western markets, I thrived by focussing on Africa.

4. My promoter attempted to take me private on few occasions unsuccessfully. I still have more than 1 lakh shareholders.

5. When most in my industry have seen valuation decline in recent years, mine doubled last year due to record growth in earnings.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Glenmark Pharma

Last week’s winner: Harsh Bola