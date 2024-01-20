Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. It’s been over 100 years since I began but I still carry the name of the region I hail from.

2. My stock price grew precisely at the same rate last decade as my net profit growth without any multiple expansion. My return on equity has been at 10 per cent per annum for several years.

3. In spite of 5 times’ return to shareholders over the last 3 years, I am still valued at only single-digit PE.

4. FIIs have doubled their stake in the last couple of years, DIIs have tripled theirs, but public have reduced their stake during this period.

5. While independent directors make up 70 per cent of my board, the four decades of experience both my Chairman and MD have had with industry leaders provides me strong stability and focus.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Godrej Industries

Last week’s winner: Giriraj Ratan Daga