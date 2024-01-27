Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. It’s been 45 years since I was founded by a sales executive hailing from a region not known for business. His family is the richest from that region now.

2. My dozen-strong board has 4 women members and an ex-chairman of SEBI.

3. My stock price doubled last year but declined by half the previous year.

4. In spite of my operating profits remaining the same over the last 5 years, I still command more than 25 times PE valuations. This is because of heavy investments in research that can potentially deliver higher growth in future earnings.

5. When Indian corporate balance sheets are beginning to leverage up to invest in capacity, I recently exited part of my business to unwind debt.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Karnataka Bank

Last week’s winner: Harpreet Singh