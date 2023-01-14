Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I will be completing 50 years of formation next year. I was set up to consolidate various entities operating in my business and hence own about 80 per cent of my market in India.

2. I am the largest player globally in my line of business where India is the second largest producer and consumer in the world.

3. My revenues, net profits and market capitalisation haven’t grown at all over the last three years. If all goes well, I may double my earnings in the current year.

4. My chairman did his bachelors as well as masters from IITs but chose to join administrative service. One of my independent directors is a trained medical doctor but retired as IG of Police.

5. I’d maintained almost 100 per cent dividend payout ratio for five consecutive years in the past but my stock trades at single-digit P/E multiple only.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner: Ankitha Kamath

Last week’s stock: Indraprastha Gas