Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
1. I have more than 65 years of industry leadership credentials. I underwent significant merger and acquisition process last decade as a result of global restructuring of my business.
2. My promoters own maximum permissible stake. In fact, my promoter stock itself tripled last year.
3. I have just above 40,000 shareholders but have nearly ₹40,000 crore market cap.
4. I have delivered more than 50 per cent CAGR over the last five years thanks to the 10 times’ growth in the recent few months after 10 years of no return.
5. I have had no improvement in reported earnings during the above period. Most of the valuation growth has come from PE multiple expansion driven by expectations of better earnings growth in future
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
Last week’s stock: PVR Inox
Last week’s winner: Kiran Vilas Sonavane
