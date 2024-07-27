Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. While my journey began serving one sector, I’ve been adding services in several sectors, leveraging my credentials that are not only of ‘nation building’ nature but also build my order book at a faster pace.

2. My CMD joined my promoter group 30 years back, after post-graduation from MDI Gurgaon and joined me from my formative years.

3. My promoters hold almost the maximum permissible stake and may consider diluting further soon.

4. I am one of the few small-caps with almost half a million shareholders, having grown 60 per cent over the last one year.

5. While my profits have grown at just 15 per cent CAGR over the last five years with RoE of less than 15 per cent, I trade at above 50 times’ valuation.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: GE T&D India Ltd

Last week’s winner: Babloo Jandoria