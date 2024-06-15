Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I have more than 60 years’ history and underwent several name changes. My promoters have ‘longer than 100 years’ credentials in my business segment.

2. While most Indian boards have one woman member to meet the statutory requirement, I have 50 per cent representation.

3. I have more than one lakh shareholders though 100 shareholders own 90 per cent stake. My promoters continue to own the maximum permissible stake.

4. I have delivered more than 10 times’ return to my shareholders from Covid lows resulting in triple-digit PE multiple now.

5. While my sales have grown 5 per cent per annum over the last decade, my profits have grown more than 20 per cent per annum and shareholder returns in excess of 25 per cent per annum during the same period.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Last week’s winner: Aloka Mitra