Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. I am just about to complete 20 years since inception. I was founded by a professional with an unusual combo of MBBS with a Wharton MBA.

2. Though I have emerged the second largest player in a ₹3-lakh crore revenue industry in India, I am still a small-cap as 90 per cent of my industry is unorganised and fragmented.

3. I am still trading below IPO price in spite of being oversubscribed by more than 50 times. My largest public shareholder is one of the topmost billionaires of India.

4. While my revenues have grown more than five times over the last decade, profits are yet to catch up with my revenues as I am investing heavily into expansion.

5. My industry is getting formalised rapidly and is seeing a large number of new entrants. If I succeed in maintaining my dominance, and hopefully gain market share, I have a long road ahead.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: ABB

Last week’s winner: J Rajasekar