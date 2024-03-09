Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I started my journey as an MNC subsidiary a few decades back, but my parent exited last decade.

2. I am the largest player in my industry in the whole country. Though, I operate in several States, I still carry my State in my corporate name.

3. I have been able to maintain more than 25 per cent ROE over the last five years with similar growth in net profits as well. That has helped me to become debt free.

4. I have delivered four times return to shareholders in the last five years in spite of no return over the last couple of years.

5. My promoter has several listed entities, a few of which may have aspirations to focus on business opportunities emerging in my field and hence cause valuation discount by investors.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Welspun Living

Last week’s winner: Ganapathi K L