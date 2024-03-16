Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I am the largest in my segment nationally with more than half the market share and amongst the top 5 in Asia.

2. My founder is from Stanford and began his career with a global leader in tech space. My corporate identity and brand evolved from his mother’s name.

3. Only 2 per cent of Indians currently use my industry products, more than 20 per cent of Indians are my target audience, leaving enough scope for me to grow.

4. My annual net profit is crossing ₹100 crore in my silver jubilee year but in such a short history I have pioneered quite a few business models.

5. My founder family owns only 25 per cent stake but is totally committed to my growth. If recent expansion into a newer geography can be replicated to a successful business model, I can aim to be a billion-dollar company soon.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Gujarat Gas Ltd

Last week’s winner: Saranya Kannabiran