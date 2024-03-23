Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I was founded in the 1960s as a joint venture with two industry leaders from India and the UK. With over half a century history of being a listed company, I have always been highly respected for maintaining outstanding corporate governance standards.

2. Due to several spin-offs (one company has become three separately listed) and name changes, my balance sheet and corporate identity have evolved over the last 15 years.

3. The complex capital and business restructuring I underwent has created enormous shareholder wealth, both through stock appreciation and handsome dividends.

4. One of the businesses I spun off in favour of an American leader was recently acquired by a 100-year-old German giant. It’s currently valued almost double of my market cap.

5. One of my subsidiaries is one of the top 3 players nationally in a large industry with global aspirations. I was elated when its market capitalisation crossed ₹1 lakh crore.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Sula Vineyards

Last week’s winner: M. Kishore Babu