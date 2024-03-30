Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I have been listed only for a few years though I have been around for three decades.

2. My primary business is serving a market that was a few thousands in size when I began but crossed 10 million units per annum recently.

3. While I continue to have more than 20 per cent market share in my primary business segment, it is my recent initiatives in newer user segments that appear promising.

4. My valuations doubled last year but halved over the previous couple of years.

5. Inspite of fast earnings growth and exciting prospects from new business initiatives, I have been struggling to improve my return ratio, such as RoE beyond single digits.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Sundaram Clayton

Last week’s winner: Ashokan Arunachalam